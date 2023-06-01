 World No-tobacco Day at DIPS School : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

World No-tobacco Day at DIPS School

World No-tobacco Day at DIPS School

say No to tobacco: St Soldier students observe World No-Tobacco Day in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Holding placards, they appealed to people to quit smoking and tobacco.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness among people about deadly addiction like tobacco or smoking. Making the students aware about this, children were informed about the physical and mental negative effects of tobacco smoking at DIPS School. Students told through posters that by consuming these, the arteries start to weaken, the risk of diseases like coronary heart disease and stroke increases. That’s why all the children together took a vow that they would never smoke or consume tobacco in their life.

Innocent students enact Street Play

Students of literary club of Innocent Hearts School celebrated ‘World No-Tobacco Day’. The purpose of observing this day was to make students aware of the deadly diseases caused by tobacco consumption and the dangers associated with its use. On this occasion, the students of grades VII and VIII presented a street play, in which the students gave information about the diseases caused by tobacco consumption and its prevention. They told that tobacco and smoking are deadly. Its use has a negative effect on mental health as well as physical health. Posters were also made by the students to create awareness about tobacco consumption.

Dance Activity organised at PCM SD

The Department of Dance of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Women organised an inter-class dance activity for the students of Classes XI and XII. Around 12 students from different streams participated enthusiastically and performed Punjabi dance, light filmy choreography and various semi classical dances. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior vice-president Vinod Dada and other members of the managing committee congratulated the students for their avid participation. She also appreciated the efforts being made by the Department of Dance to organise such events under the direction of the in-charge of the school Sushma Sharma.

KMV students shine in science olympiad

More than 45 students of KMV Collegiate School participated in National Science Olympiad (NSO) and the performers brought laurels to the institution as they bagged honours and won gold medals in their respective streams. Jasmine, Simranpreet, Bhumika and Jaspreet, the students of Class XI (Science), won gold medals of excellence and bagged the first four ranks in the class, respectively. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded their achievement.

Hans raj mahila organises Yuva Utsav

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, in collaboration of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Jalandhar, organised a district-level ‘Yuva Utsav: India @2047’ on the theme of ‘Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal‘. MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Zeenat Khaira, Additional Deputy CEO, Zila Parishad were the chief guests and Nityanandan Yadav, District Youth Officer was the special guest. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed the guests with plants. On the occasion, young artists participated in painting, poetry-recitation, photography, elocution competition, and cultural events. The winners were awarded cash prizes and all participants were awarded certificates of participation.

Superannuation function at Lyallpur

The teaching staff of Lyallpur Khalsa College bid adieu to Prof Manpreet Kaur who attained superannuation after a long and meritorious service of 35 years, serving in Department of Political Science of the college. Praising the loyalty and commitment of Prof Manpreet Kaur to the college, Principal Prof Jasreen Kaur presented her souvenirs and wished her happy and healthy retired life. In her farewell speech, Prof Manpreet Kaur expressed her sense of belongingness with the institution and commitment to the society.

Summer camp ends at police dav

On the last day of a seven-day long summer camp organised at the primary wing of Police DAV Public School, the projects made by the students were displayed and there was a presentation of the various skill-based activities in which the students had participated during the summer camp. Principal Rashmi Vij appreciated the efforts put in by the students in making various projects made by the students under the guidance of the teachers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

6
Nation

Lucknow family booked for demanding Rs 30 crore as dowry

7
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

8
Diaspora

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

9
Business

India posts world-beating GDP growth of 6.1 pc in fourth quarter, 7.2 pc in FY23

10
Delhi

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba

The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

2 more days of rain on cards

3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Delhi to have AI-based traffic system by 2024-end

Copyright Violation: Delhi High Court restrains over 100 websites from streaming Spider-Man

Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals