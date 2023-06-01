World No-tobacco Day at DIPS School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness among people about deadly addiction like tobacco or smoking. Making the students aware about this, children were informed about the physical and mental negative effects of tobacco smoking at DIPS School. Students told through posters that by consuming these, the arteries start to weaken, the risk of diseases like coronary heart disease and stroke increases. That’s why all the children together took a vow that they would never smoke or consume tobacco in their life.

Innocent students enact Street Play

Students of literary club of Innocent Hearts School celebrated ‘World No-Tobacco Day’. The purpose of observing this day was to make students aware of the deadly diseases caused by tobacco consumption and the dangers associated with its use. On this occasion, the students of grades VII and VIII presented a street play, in which the students gave information about the diseases caused by tobacco consumption and its prevention. They told that tobacco and smoking are deadly. Its use has a negative effect on mental health as well as physical health. Posters were also made by the students to create awareness about tobacco consumption.

Dance Activity organised at PCM SD

The Department of Dance of PCM SD Collegiate Senior Secondary School for Women organised an inter-class dance activity for the students of Classes XI and XII. Around 12 students from different streams participated enthusiastically and performed Punjabi dance, light filmy choreography and various semi classical dances. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior vice-president Vinod Dada and other members of the managing committee congratulated the students for their avid participation. She also appreciated the efforts being made by the Department of Dance to organise such events under the direction of the in-charge of the school Sushma Sharma.

KMV students shine in science olympiad

More than 45 students of KMV Collegiate School participated in National Science Olympiad (NSO) and the performers brought laurels to the institution as they bagged honours and won gold medals in their respective streams. Jasmine, Simranpreet, Bhumika and Jaspreet, the students of Class XI (Science), won gold medals of excellence and bagged the first four ranks in the class, respectively. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded their achievement.

Hans raj mahila organises Yuva Utsav

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, in collaboration of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Jalandhar, organised a district-level ‘Yuva Utsav: India @2047’ on the theme of ‘Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal‘. MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Zeenat Khaira, Additional Deputy CEO, Zila Parishad were the chief guests and Nityanandan Yadav, District Youth Officer was the special guest. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed the guests with plants. On the occasion, young artists participated in painting, poetry-recitation, photography, elocution competition, and cultural events. The winners were awarded cash prizes and all participants were awarded certificates of participation.

Superannuation function at Lyallpur

The teaching staff of Lyallpur Khalsa College bid adieu to Prof Manpreet Kaur who attained superannuation after a long and meritorious service of 35 years, serving in Department of Political Science of the college. Praising the loyalty and commitment of Prof Manpreet Kaur to the college, Principal Prof Jasreen Kaur presented her souvenirs and wished her happy and healthy retired life. In her farewell speech, Prof Manpreet Kaur expressed her sense of belongingness with the institution and commitment to the society.

Summer camp ends at police dav

On the last day of a seven-day long summer camp organised at the primary wing of Police DAV Public School, the projects made by the students were displayed and there was a presentation of the various skill-based activities in which the students had participated during the summer camp. Principal Rashmi Vij appreciated the efforts put in by the students in making various projects made by the students under the guidance of the teachers.