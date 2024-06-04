World No-Tobacco Day observed

Tribune News Service

The NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club of DAV College organised the World No-Tobacco Day event. The objective of the programme was to protect children from the influence of the tobacco industry. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar addressed the volunteers emphasising that the youth should stay away from harmful substances like tobacco. He highlighted that tobacco is detrimental to health and also negatively impacts society. Programme Officer Dr Gurjeet Kaur shared her thoughts. She stressed the need for increased awareness in society about the dangers of tobacco use. She mentioned the critical need for a global campaign to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Registrar Dr Kunwar Rajeev, Dean of Examinations Prof Sharad Manocha, Prof Meenakshi, Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Dr Pradeep Kaur, Prof Gagan Madan, Prof Gurjit Singh, Prof Namrata and Dr Shivani along with other college faculty members and volunteers attended the event.

Training programme

Jalandhar: A programme titled ‘Indian Knowledge System 2024’ was organised by Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the students of second semester. The course objective was to imbibe knowledge and create awareness amongst the youth about the history and culture of the country. The students were taught about the discovery of Saraswati and the traditional knowledge system. Students got information about the Vedas, main schools of philosophy, literature, concepts of Zero and Pi and Vedic mathematics. The programme provided the students information about life sciences and an integrated approach to healthcare, medicine, microbiology, medicine, surgery and yoga. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the Department of Management for organising the programme.

Biodiversity Day

For increasing understanding and awareness about the importance of biodiversity, its role and issues related to it besides connecting students with nature, HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School celebrated International Biodiversity Day. Diverse activities were held including poster-making, slogan writing, photo with nature, tree plantation and poem recitation. The competition was organised in collaboration with Punjab Biodiversity Board. The students also visited botanical garden as well as paper recycling unit of HMV to get a thorough understanding of bio-diversity. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen, in her address, emphasised that the world was evolving without consideration and the result was loss of biodiversity, mainly our rich flora and fauna. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and School Coordinator, also added to the importance of biodiversity by stating that only collective human actions can transform current loss by preserving every scrap of biodiversity.

Newsletter released

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College released the maiden edition of the annual ‘LKC Newsletter’. LKC Newsletter highlights a multitude of events that occurred during the academic session 2023-24. Balbir Kaur, president, Governing Council, along with Jaspal Singh Waraich, Joint Secretary, Governing Council, Dr Jaspal Singh, principal of the college, Prof Jasreen Kaur, Vice-Principal, Prof Navdeep Kaur, Registrar of the college, Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head of the Department of Computer Science and IT, released the LKC Newsletter. Prof Sandeep Bassi, Prof Navneet Kaur, Anup and Diksha, Prof Himanshu, Prof Harman, Prof Rajat, Prof Annie Goel, Sharanpreet Kaur and Sahil were also present. President of the Governing Council Balbir Kaur lauded the efforts of the department for creating learning opportunities among the students and motivated the students to continue such creative work. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh highlighted the importance of this newsletter in bridging the communication gap between the college and students.

New Education Policy

Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a Faculty Development Programme on ‘Shifting Paradigms in Education System’. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, expressing her views on the significance of the topic, said that the way higher educational institutions had been instructed to propagate education by incorporating the New Education Policy, everyone was impressed by its significance. Dr Sunit Kaur, Head, Department of English, said that on the one hand, the National Education Policy had opened new avenues for the multidimensional development of students and on the other, it was challenging for the educational institutions to follow the new regulations. Self-study, game-based learning and technology-based learning will be the new methodologies to adopt, Dr Sunit Kaur stated and added that the need of the hour was to connect with industry and academy.

