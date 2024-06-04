 World No-Tobacco Day observed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

BRIEFLY

World No-Tobacco Day observed

World No-Tobacco Day observed

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

The NSS unit and Red Ribbon Club of DAV College organised the World No-Tobacco Day event. The objective of the programme was to protect children from the influence of the tobacco industry. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar addressed the volunteers emphasising that the youth should stay away from harmful substances like tobacco. He highlighted that tobacco is detrimental to health and also negatively impacts society. Programme Officer Dr Gurjeet Kaur shared her thoughts. She stressed the need for increased awareness in society about the dangers of tobacco use. She mentioned the critical need for a global campaign to advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Registrar Dr Kunwar Rajeev, Dean of Examinations Prof Sharad Manocha, Prof Meenakshi, Dr Kirandeep Kaur, Dr Pradeep Kaur, Prof Gagan Madan, Prof Gurjit Singh, Prof Namrata and Dr Shivani along with other college faculty members and volunteers attended the event.

Training programme

Jalandhar: A programme titled ‘Indian Knowledge System 2024’ was organised by Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the students of second semester. The course objective was to imbibe knowledge and create awareness amongst the youth about the history and culture of the country. The students were taught about the discovery of Saraswati and the traditional knowledge system. Students got information about the Vedas, main schools of philosophy, literature, concepts of Zero and Pi and Vedic mathematics. The programme provided the students information about life sciences and an integrated approach to healthcare, medicine, microbiology, medicine, surgery and yoga. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the Department of Management for organising the programme.

Biodiversity Day

For increasing understanding and awareness about the importance of biodiversity, its role and issues related to it besides connecting students with nature, HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School celebrated International Biodiversity Day. Diverse activities were held including poster-making, slogan writing, photo with nature, tree plantation and poem recitation. The competition was organised in collaboration with Punjab Biodiversity Board. The students also visited botanical garden as well as paper recycling unit of HMV to get a thorough understanding of bio-diversity. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen, in her address, emphasised that the world was evolving without consideration and the result was loss of biodiversity, mainly our rich flora and fauna. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and School Coordinator, also added to the importance of biodiversity by stating that only collective human actions can transform current loss by preserving every scrap of biodiversity.

Newsletter released

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT of Lyallpur Khalsa College released the maiden edition of the annual ‘LKC Newsletter’. LKC Newsletter highlights a multitude of events that occurred during the academic session 2023-24. Balbir Kaur, president, Governing Council, along with Jaspal Singh Waraich, Joint Secretary, Governing Council, Dr Jaspal Singh, principal of the college, Prof Jasreen Kaur, Vice-Principal, Prof Navdeep Kaur, Registrar of the college, Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head of the Department of Computer Science and IT, released the LKC Newsletter. Prof Sandeep Bassi, Prof Navneet Kaur, Anup and Diksha, Prof Himanshu, Prof Harman, Prof Rajat, Prof Annie Goel, Sharanpreet Kaur and Sahil were also present. President of the Governing Council Balbir Kaur lauded the efforts of the department for creating learning opportunities among the students and motivated the students to continue such creative work. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh highlighted the importance of this newsletter in bridging the communication gap between the college and students.

New Education Policy

Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a Faculty Development Programme on ‘Shifting Paradigms in Education System’. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, expressing her views on the significance of the topic, said that the way higher educational institutions had been instructed to propagate education by incorporating the New Education Policy, everyone was impressed by its significance. Dr Sunit Kaur, Head, Department of English, said that on the one hand, the National Education Policy had opened new avenues for the multidimensional development of students and on the other, it was challenging for the educational institutions to follow the new regulations. Self-study, game-based learning and technology-based learning will be the new methodologies to adopt, Dr Sunit Kaur stated and added that the need of the hour was to connect with industry and academy.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

2
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

3
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

4
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

6
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends

7
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

8
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

9
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

10
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Raveena Tandon in false accident case, says ‘absolutely alarming, she could have been lynched’

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends

Trends: NDA 303; INDIA 210; Others 30

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Congress leading in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats; INDIA 2

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today