World No Tobacco Day: Students in Jalandhar pledge never to use tobacco

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

Students of various schools and colleges on Tuesday took the pledge never to use tobacco on World No Tobacco Day.

The yearly programme was aimed at spreading awareness in public, especially the youth, against the ill-effects of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what the WHO is doing to fight against the use of tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations.

Innocent Hearts College of Edu

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education organised World No Tobacco Day under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme based on the theme ‘Tobacco is killing us and our planet; it is a threat to our environment’. The pledge-taking ceremony was organised as per the guidelines received from the Ministry of Education. The fact that tobacco kills over 8 million people every year and destroys the environment by harming human health through its cultivation, production, distribution, consumption and post-consumer waste was displayed through descriptive blackboard writings by student-teachers (would-be teachers). NSS volunteer Sakshi Thakur achieved the first position and Vishali Arora the second position in skill of blackboard writing competition.

Innocent Hearts College of Education

The student-teachers made vivid posters to spread the message — Commit to quit. Sakshi Thakur and Vishali Arora achieved the first position and Gaganpreet Kaur as well as Nandini Luthra bagged the second position in the poster-making competition. Principal Dr Arjinder Singh told them to be alert about their social surroundings and not to taste anything without knowing what it is. He further added that tobacco and alcohol were often referred to as gateway drugs as they are among the first substances consumed by adolescents. So he motivated the would-be teachers to spread awareness among the school students regarding the ill-effects of these poisonous substances.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

World No Tobacco Day was observed at Shiv Jyoti Public School. Principal Neeru Nayyar addressed the students to make them aware of the ill-effects of tobacco consumption. Students and teachers took the anti-tobacco pledge with the principal. Teachers involved were Parminder, member, Health and Wellbeing Club, Aarti Tandon, Pooja Sodhi and activity in-charge Bhavna Sabharwal. All the students participated in the activity with full zeal. The activity was performed under the supervision of Neeta Mishra and Parminder Vasran, House Masters of Jagriti House. Krishna Jyoti (chairperson), Dr Vidur Jyoti (chairman of the Trust) and Dr Suvikram Jyoti (manager, managing committee, and general secretary of the Trust), Principal Neeru Nayyar, vice-principal Parveen Saili appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers.

Police DAV Public School

World No Tobacco Day was observed at Police DAV Public School by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. On the occasion, Dr Paramjeet Singh, SMO, and Nodal Officer, PAP, and Principal Dr Rashmi Vij welcomed the chief guest Dr Ranjeet Singh, Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar. The other dignitaries present on the occasion included Dr Lalvani, president, IMA, Dr RS Bal, general secretary, IMA, Naresh Bathla, District Health Officer, Dr Aditya Pal Singh, District Epidemiologist, Dr Abhinav Shoor, Dr Anudeep, dental surgeon, PAP. Students of Plus Two attended a lecture by Dr Aditya Pal Singh who shed light on the history of tobacco, its types, the reasons for its consumption and its bad effects on the health. The other speakers also talked about the ill-effects of tobacco on health and also the environment. The speakers, including Principal Dr Rashmi Vij, urged the students not to bow to peer pressure and stay away from smoking and drugs. The session ended with a vote of thanks by Dr Paramjeet Singh. The students and teachers took the pledge to stay away from drugs and make efforts to spread the message to the people around them. A signature campaign was also initiated with the same objective.

KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School

KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School under Buddy Programme of Punjab Government in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club and KMV NSS unit observed World No Tobacco Day. Students participated in various activities like poster-making, poetry recitation, singing and dancing to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure. On the occasion, a Nukkad Natak titled ‘Aakhri Dhuaan’ was the main attraction of the programme.

KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School

The street play was an attempt to dispel the doubts and misconceptions of students about drug and tobacco use. The students also pledged to abstain from drug consumption and also vowed to further spread this message among friends and relatives. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi encouraged the students to participate more and more in such competitions as these are organised to make the people aware about the problems of drug addiction. She averred that the ultimate goal of World No Tobacco Day was to contribute to protect the present and future generations regarding the devastating health consequences due to tobacco as well as the social, environmental and economic scourges of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke. She also maintained that KMV always took the lead in social causes and spreads awareness on pertinent issues such as the present one. The principal lauded the efforts of Veena Deepak (coordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec School), Dr Madhumeet (dean, student welfare and head, PG Department of English), Anand Prabha (in-charge, KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec School) and collegiate faculty members for organising the programme.

Kamla Nehru Primary School

World No Tobacco Day was celebrated at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students made attractive posters on tobacco-free environment. The posters were hung in the school premises. The school headmistress, Jyoti Bhardwaj, thanked all the students and educators for making the inspirational posters. She motivated the students to take part in such activities for a healthy nation.