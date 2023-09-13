 World Physiotherapy Day : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

World Physiotherapy Day

World Physiotherapy Day

Students of the Department of Physiotherapy of Apeejay College of Fine Arts during the World Physiotherapy Day celebrations.



Jalandhar: The Department of Physiotherapy of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed ‘World Physiotherapy Day’. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, while expressing her views on the occasion, said that the students of physiotherapy shall become the healers of tomorrow. The students also learnt about ways to stay healthy and prioritise their health while making yoga, exercise and meditation part of their routine. In particular, the students learnt how certain exercises and physiotherapy can help one to get rid of serious and chronic diseases. A poster-making competition was organised by the department in which Jasleen and Nitika Dheer of fourth year bagged the first position. Karamjit Kaur of second year clinched the second position and Harpreet Kaur of second year grabbed the third position.

Shakespearean Sonnet Slam

English Literary Society of the Department of English held a Shakespearean Sonnet Slam. The participants recited Shakespearean sonnets with passion and flair. They showcased their prowess in Shakespearean poetry, emphasising the universality and timelessness of the Bard’s words. Anshita bagged the first position. Yukta came second and Dhruvi third. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the spirit of the students for eulogising the greatest literary figure of all times. She also appreciated Head Ujla Dada Joshi for organising the event. Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Dr Indu Tyagi, members of the organising committee, also witnessed the ceremony.

District Kickboxing Competition

Five students from Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the 13th Jalandhar District Kickboxing Championship 2023 held at Sanskriti KMV School. All five students, who had gone with their coach Nirmal Singh, brought laurels to the school by winning medals. Madhav Aggarwal got the bronze (light contact) in children’s category. Namish Anand bagged a silver medal (point fight) in the junior age category. Dariti bagged gold (light contact) in the cadet age category. Hirdyansh got bronze (light contact) under junior age category. Pushkar Gupta bagged a gold medal (point fight) in the senior age category. Even the coach won a gold medal (point fight) in the senior age category. Principal Parveen Saili congratulated the students and guide Nirmal Singh for the achievement.

Talk on Career Progression

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a talk by Dr Umesh Kumar Sharma, Scientist-F, from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, to deliver a guest lecture on ‘Career Progression in Sciences’. The lecture was organised by the PG Department of Physics. Dr Umesh Kumar Sharma commenced the talk by shedding light on the importance of aligning one’s passion and interests with their career path. He discussed various initiatives, scholarships and opportunities offered by the government to foster the growth of scientists and researchers in India. He also introduced the audience to various transformative scholarship programmes. He guided the students on preparing competitive grant proposals and provided valuable guidance to aspiring scientists and researchers. The talk ended with an interactive session. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi extended her gratitude to the resource person.

Education champions paid tributes

CT Group hosted Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Excellence Awards 2023, a heartfelt tribute to the education champions. The ceremony witnessed the presence of 200 teachers, 20 principals and 101 schools from Jalandhar district, all recognised for their contribution to education. An array of special guests included Rajiv Joshi (State Awardee), Dy DEO Jalandhar; Rakesh Sharma (Principal, Sain Dass A Senior Secondary School); Dharminder Raina (State Awardee), Principal, Government School, Nakodar; and Harjit Bawa (DM Science, Jalandhar). The event was graced by the presence of Chairman CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi, Campus Director Dr GS Sidhu, Director Research and Innovation Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, and Additional Director, Division of Admissions, Dr Vaneet Thakur, along with faculty members and students.

World Physiotherapy Day at LPU

The Department of Physiotherapy at the School of Applied Medical Sciences, Lovely Professional University (LPU), observed World Physiotherapy Day at Baldev Raj Mittal auditorium of the university. The day-long activities guided students to emerge as efficient physiotherapists to bring happiness to the physically ailing in one form or the other. The theme observed this year is 'arthritis', with an acute focus on diverse forms of inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The visiting physiotherapists, joint replacement surgeon Dr SS Dhingra, DMC Hospital and Trauma Centre and the chief physiotherapist, ACE MediClinics, Dr Rohit Singla, both from Ludhiana, provided insights into the profession. They also conducted workshop on sports physiotherapy, scopes and practices. The celebrations were chaired by LPU director general HR Singla. He was accompanied by executive dean Monica Gulati.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

2
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

3
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

4
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

6
Diaspora

2 Sikh youths sentenced for their role in murder of Canadian man

7
Sports

India march into Asia Cup final with 41-run win over Sri Lanka

8
Haryana

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

9
India

Khalistan factor casts chill on visits by Justin Trudeau, Rishi Sunak; panned back home

10
J & K

Army jawan killed, terrorist gunned down in J-K encounter, army dog dies protecting handler

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

11 dead after truck rams into bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says 'it's a regular person...

SC refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench

Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI

IAF to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma

Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in

2 Nipah deaths in Kerala, Central team rushed in


Cities

View All

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 76: Bad roads, choked sewer lines plague Ward No.76 residents

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Glossy Ibis bred for first time in Surajpur Bird Sanctuary, Jhajjar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to Punjab from today

Noida: Ex-IIS officer sent to 14-day judicial custody for wife’s murder

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

SMO of Ludhiana Civil Hospital lacked control, supervision over staff, management: Probe

Principal Secy to visit Ludhiana Civil Hospital today

Ludhiana: Blind murder case cracked, three arrested, one at large

Rs 2.48 crore recovered from ticketless travellers in Aug

Ward watch: New Janta Nagar residents get contaminated water

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Punjabi University, Patiala, suspends Prof over fund misuse; he refutes charges

Protester taken ill, admitted to hospital

PPS boys shine in taekwondo

Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning