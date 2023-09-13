Jalandhar: The Department of Physiotherapy of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed ‘World Physiotherapy Day’. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, while expressing her views on the occasion, said that the students of physiotherapy shall become the healers of tomorrow. The students also learnt about ways to stay healthy and prioritise their health while making yoga, exercise and meditation part of their routine. In particular, the students learnt how certain exercises and physiotherapy can help one to get rid of serious and chronic diseases. A poster-making competition was organised by the department in which Jasleen and Nitika Dheer of fourth year bagged the first position. Karamjit Kaur of second year clinched the second position and Harpreet Kaur of second year grabbed the third position.

Shakespearean Sonnet Slam

English Literary Society of the Department of English held a Shakespearean Sonnet Slam. The participants recited Shakespearean sonnets with passion and flair. They showcased their prowess in Shakespearean poetry, emphasising the universality and timelessness of the Bard’s words. Anshita bagged the first position. Yukta came second and Dhruvi third. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the spirit of the students for eulogising the greatest literary figure of all times. She also appreciated Head Ujla Dada Joshi for organising the event. Aabroo Sharma, Gurjit Kaur and Dr Indu Tyagi, members of the organising committee, also witnessed the ceremony.

District Kickboxing Competition

Five students from Shiv Jyoti Public School participated in the 13th Jalandhar District Kickboxing Championship 2023 held at Sanskriti KMV School. All five students, who had gone with their coach Nirmal Singh, brought laurels to the school by winning medals. Madhav Aggarwal got the bronze (light contact) in children’s category. Namish Anand bagged a silver medal (point fight) in the junior age category. Dariti bagged gold (light contact) in the cadet age category. Hirdyansh got bronze (light contact) under junior age category. Pushkar Gupta bagged a gold medal (point fight) in the senior age category. Even the coach won a gold medal (point fight) in the senior age category. Principal Parveen Saili congratulated the students and guide Nirmal Singh for the achievement.

Talk on Career Progression

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a talk by Dr Umesh Kumar Sharma, Scientist-F, from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, to deliver a guest lecture on ‘Career Progression in Sciences’. The lecture was organised by the PG Department of Physics. Dr Umesh Kumar Sharma commenced the talk by shedding light on the importance of aligning one’s passion and interests with their career path. He discussed various initiatives, scholarships and opportunities offered by the government to foster the growth of scientists and researchers in India. He also introduced the audience to various transformative scholarship programmes. He guided the students on preparing competitive grant proposals and provided valuable guidance to aspiring scientists and researchers. The talk ended with an interactive session. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi extended her gratitude to the resource person.

Education champions paid tributes

CT Group hosted Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Excellence Awards 2023, a heartfelt tribute to the education champions. The ceremony witnessed the presence of 200 teachers, 20 principals and 101 schools from Jalandhar district, all recognised for their contribution to education. An array of special guests included Rajiv Joshi (State Awardee), Dy DEO Jalandhar; Rakesh Sharma (Principal, Sain Dass A Senior Secondary School); Dharminder Raina (State Awardee), Principal, Government School, Nakodar; and Harjit Bawa (DM Science, Jalandhar). The event was graced by the presence of Chairman CT Group Charanjit Singh Channi, Campus Director Dr GS Sidhu, Director Research and Innovation Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, and Additional Director, Division of Admissions, Dr Vaneet Thakur, along with faculty members and students.

World Physiotherapy Day at LPU

The Department of Physiotherapy at the School of Applied Medical Sciences, Lovely Professional University (LPU), observed World Physiotherapy Day at Baldev Raj Mittal auditorium of the university. The day-long activities guided students to emerge as efficient physiotherapists to bring happiness to the physically ailing in one form or the other. The theme observed this year is 'arthritis', with an acute focus on diverse forms of inflammatory arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. The visiting physiotherapists, joint replacement surgeon Dr SS Dhingra, DMC Hospital and Trauma Centre and the chief physiotherapist, ACE MediClinics, Dr Rohit Singla, both from Ludhiana, provided insights into the profession. They also conducted workshop on sports physiotherapy, scopes and practices. The celebrations were chaired by LPU director general HR Singla. He was accompanied by executive dean Monica Gulati.