World Poetry Day celebrated at college

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

The English Literacy Club of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, celebrated World Poetry Day by organising poem-writing and poem-recitation competitions. Students of the first and second semesters of M Ed/B Ed actively participated. They composed and recited beautiful poems and spread awareness regarding social problems.

Principal Vidhi Bhalla, in her presidential address, said that poetry speaks of humanity, values and transforms the simplest of poems into a powerful catalyst for dialogue, peace and patriotism. In the competition of poem writing, Jasleen Badwal got the first prize, Harnoor Kaur and Anmol Jasra came second and Kiran Rani got the third prize.

In poem recitation, Harjit Kaur got the first prize, Neha Sandhu second, Khushboo and Kiran Rani third while Aashim Sharma got the appreciation prize. Principal Vidhi Bhalla felicitated the winners and lauded the efforts of the organisers, Archana Vasudev and Naresh Kumar.

Sarbjit, Jaswinder Kaur and Sukhvir Kaur were the judges at the event.