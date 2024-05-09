 World Red Cross Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

campus notes

World Red Cross Day celebrated

World Red Cross Day celebrated

Students of Innocent Hearts take part in an event to mark World Red Cross Day in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Innocent Hearts schools

Jalandhar: World Red Cross Day was celebrated in all five schools of Innocent Hearts with an aim to instill the spirit of social service in children. The children were made to prepare a first aid kit, which contained items such as scissors, thin bandages, adhesive tape, thermometer, triangular bandage etc. and they were also told how to use them when needed. Dr Randhir, an alumnus of Innocent Hearts School, visited Innocent Hearts, Nurpur, with his team. He guided the students on how they could save someone’s life before providing any medical help to the patient. The session started with an impressive street play under the theme of ‘World Red Cross Day 2024’ ‘I Give with Joy, and the Joy Given is a Reward’. Vikram, trained in basic life support for the last 10 years, gave a presentation demonstrating how patients should be taken to the recovery position. After which an interactive session was held.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School organised a talent hunt competition on World Dance Day. Students from all classes participated in competition, showcasing their passion and talent for dance. The students performed an array of dance forms from graceful classical dances to energetic hip-hop routines. Principal Rachna Monga applauded the dedication and enthusiasm of the students, emphasising the importance of fostering a love for the arts and encouraging self-expression. She commended the efforts of both participants and the organisers in making the event a success.

Seth Hukam Chand SD School

An excursion to Wonderland, an amusement park, was organised by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School for the students of classes IX-XII. The students took various rides and enjoyed boating. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such excursions acted as stress busters and filled the students with vigour.

Premjot Senior Secondary School

Vansh, a student of Class X at Premjot Public Senior Secondary School secured second position in the English debate competition at the Kapurthala Sahodaya School Complex, wherein 19 city schools participated. The competition was organised to encourage public speaking among students. The topic was: ‘should parents influence childrens’ career choices’. The competition saw a healthy exchange of arguments and counter arguments. The assessment of the winners was based on substance, style, technique and general effectiveness. Vansh spoken for the motion. School Director Gurbinder Singh, Principal Sapna Chadha and the staff congratulated him.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated the prakash gurpurb of Guru Angad Dev. Students shed light on his life and teachings. Students of classes IV and V sang a shabad and talked about the teachings of the guru. Chairman JK Gupta appreciated the efforts of the students.

The Nobel School

The Nobel School organised a Hindi calligraphy competition. The students captivated everyone’s attention with their beautiful writing. The evaluation was based on the writing style, vocabulary and embellishment. Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar honoured the winners with certificates, emphasising that Hindi was our national language. The competition aimed at arousing interest in students towards the language.

PCM SD College for Women

The ‘Hindi Sahitya Dhara’ of PCM SD College for Women organised a guest lecture on ‘employment opportunities in the field of Hindi literature’ for BA and BEd students. Dr Anil Kumar Pandey, Assistant Professor of Hindi at Lovely Professional University, delivered his insights on the subject. He highlighted the abundant employment opportunities in language and literature-related fields, such as radio and television, where there was a shortage of people using Hindi and Punjabi appropriately. He also spoke about employment prospects in areas like publication, proofreading, advertising, and even YouTube. Dr Pandey encouraged contributing to language and literature in some capacity and shared how seeking guidance from mentors and engaging in extracurricular activities could pave the way for career opportunities. The programme concluded with the recitation of a few lines of poetry.

Revel Dale School

The 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was commemorated on May 7 with reverence and devotion at Revel Dale School. In a special assembly four of his poems were recited by students. Tagore’s paintings were shown to the students to inspire them. The students performed a dance on the song ‘Ekla Chalo’ composed by Tagore himself. Principal Rajiv Arora said Tagore envisioned an India where all the people strived for perfection and believed in the power of truth

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, students bagged the overall winners running trophy at the ‘Psyche Summit’ organised by Stalwart World School, wherein 23 schools participated in five competitions. Students of classes X to XII won awards in poetry, poster-making, stand-up comedy, ad-mad show and debate. Principal Pallavi Sethi radiated with joy and pride as she warmly acknowledged the students for their Achievement.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

3
Punjab

BJP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab; fields former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

6
Diaspora

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

7
Delhi

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

8
Punjab

BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP

9
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

10
Punjab

Qila Raipur ex-MLA Jassi Khangura rejoins Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Top News

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post

Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Indian envoy: Separatists based in Canada crossing ‘big red line’

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit'

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 Independents file papers

Day after girl dies in accident, NGO lodges complaint against NHAI, contractor

Summer pangs: Taps run dry at Dera Bassi tehsil complex

BJP eyes 60% vote share, 9% up from last poll

Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Tewari

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking media gag on Arvind Kejriwal speculations

Delhi High Court grants time to ED, CBI on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea

Danish envoy’s garbage video makes NDMC take action to remove it

BJP biggies out to support candidates

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

Police crack Gadaipur murder case, 2 arrested

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator