World Red Cross Day celebrated

Innocent Hearts schools

Jalandhar: World Red Cross Day was celebrated in all five schools of Innocent Hearts with an aim to instill the spirit of social service in children. The children were made to prepare a first aid kit, which contained items such as scissors, thin bandages, adhesive tape, thermometer, triangular bandage etc. and they were also told how to use them when needed. Dr Randhir, an alumnus of Innocent Hearts School, visited Innocent Hearts, Nurpur, with his team. He guided the students on how they could save someone’s life before providing any medical help to the patient. The session started with an impressive street play under the theme of ‘World Red Cross Day 2024’ ‘I Give with Joy, and the Joy Given is a Reward’. Vikram, trained in basic life support for the last 10 years, gave a presentation demonstrating how patients should be taken to the recovery position. After which an interactive session was held.

Sanskriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School organised a talent hunt competition on World Dance Day. Students from all classes participated in competition, showcasing their passion and talent for dance. The students performed an array of dance forms from graceful classical dances to energetic hip-hop routines. Principal Rachna Monga applauded the dedication and enthusiasm of the students, emphasising the importance of fostering a love for the arts and encouraging self-expression. She commended the efforts of both participants and the organisers in making the event a success.

Seth Hukam Chand SD School

An excursion to Wonderland, an amusement park, was organised by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School for the students of classes IX-XII. The students took various rides and enjoyed boating. Principal Priyanka Sharma said such excursions acted as stress busters and filled the students with vigour.

Premjot Senior Secondary School

Vansh, a student of Class X at Premjot Public Senior Secondary School secured second position in the English debate competition at the Kapurthala Sahodaya School Complex, wherein 19 city schools participated. The competition was organised to encourage public speaking among students. The topic was: ‘should parents influence childrens’ career choices’. The competition saw a healthy exchange of arguments and counter arguments. The assessment of the winners was based on substance, style, technique and general effectiveness. Vansh spoken for the motion. School Director Gurbinder Singh, Principal Sapna Chadha and the staff congratulated him.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated the prakash gurpurb of Guru Angad Dev. Students shed light on his life and teachings. Students of classes IV and V sang a shabad and talked about the teachings of the guru. Chairman JK Gupta appreciated the efforts of the students.

The Nobel School

The Nobel School organised a Hindi calligraphy competition. The students captivated everyone’s attention with their beautiful writing. The evaluation was based on the writing style, vocabulary and embellishment. Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar honoured the winners with certificates, emphasising that Hindi was our national language. The competition aimed at arousing interest in students towards the language.

PCM SD College for Women

The ‘Hindi Sahitya Dhara’ of PCM SD College for Women organised a guest lecture on ‘employment opportunities in the field of Hindi literature’ for BA and BEd students. Dr Anil Kumar Pandey, Assistant Professor of Hindi at Lovely Professional University, delivered his insights on the subject. He highlighted the abundant employment opportunities in language and literature-related fields, such as radio and television, where there was a shortage of people using Hindi and Punjabi appropriately. He also spoke about employment prospects in areas like publication, proofreading, advertising, and even YouTube. Dr Pandey encouraged contributing to language and literature in some capacity and shared how seeking guidance from mentors and engaging in extracurricular activities could pave the way for career opportunities. The programme concluded with the recitation of a few lines of poetry.

Revel Dale School

The 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was commemorated on May 7 with reverence and devotion at Revel Dale School. In a special assembly four of his poems were recited by students. Tagore’s paintings were shown to the students to inspire them. The students performed a dance on the song ‘Ekla Chalo’ composed by Tagore himself. Principal Rajiv Arora said Tagore envisioned an India where all the people strived for perfection and believed in the power of truth

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, students bagged the overall winners running trophy at the ‘Psyche Summit’ organised by Stalwart World School, wherein 23 schools participated in five competitions. Students of classes X to XII won awards in poetry, poster-making, stand-up comedy, ad-mad show and debate. Principal Pallavi Sethi radiated with joy and pride as she warmly acknowledged the students for their Achievement.

