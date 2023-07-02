World Social Media Day celebrated

Jalandhar: St Soldier Law College celebrated World Social Media Day by organising a seminar. Dr. Gurpreet Singh Saini, Principal of St. Soldier Institute of Engineering and Technology, was the main speaker to highlight all the changes that social media has brought in our lives. He was welcomed by College Director Dr. Subhash Sharma. Informing everyone, Dr. Gurpreet Singh Saini said that the purpose of celebrating this day is to highlight the impact of social media and its role in global communication. Sixdegree was the first social media platform launched in 1997 in the world. This platform was founded by Andrew Weinrich. At the same time, in the year 2001, it had more than one million users, even then it was closed. Dr. Saini said that in today’’s time social media is an important part of everyone’’s life. If read properly, it can help gathering information, finding address and many other things but it should be used only with caution. Dr.SC Sharma and Co-Ed College Director Dr.Veena Dada felicitated Dr.Saini and proposed vote of thanks.

Skill Development subjects in BA

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced skill development subjects in BA namely Visual Communication, Tourism, Office Management, Nutrition & Wellness and Retail Management. Principal Prof. Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that these new age subjects would improve the employability of students focusing on outcome-based learning in degree programmes and promoting active linkage between the higher education system and industry as well as commercial enterprises/organisations. Prof. Dwivedi further adumbrated that the educational reforms that have been already implemented at KMV are in sync with the New Education Policy as much focus is given on skill based education. She said that the students would appear in sector skill assessment and after the successful completion of their assessment, students will be awarded with certificate issued by National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India along with the degree awarded by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Help desk for admission

Innocent Hearts College of Education has set up a help desk for providing assistance to the candidates and parents seeking B.Ed. admission session (2023-25) being conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The college Principal, teaching and non-teaching staff members are all indulged in sorting out the queries of candidates, online registration process and online centralized form filling of eligible candidates. The candidates are provided with valuable guidance related to choosing their teaching subjects, solutions to their problems and the required print outs. Free coaching for qualifying entrance test is also being provided. Principal Dr. Arjinder Singh stated that the college help desk has been counseling those candidates who are worried and feel that the admission procedure is very complicated.

GNDU results

Guru Nanak Dev University has declared the result of B.A.B.Ed Semester VIII in which the students of PCM S.D College for Women have performed well. Arshpreet Kaur has grabbed second position in the university by securing 3571 (79.3%) marks out of 4500 marks. Not only this, Firdosh has got distinction by securing 3487 (77.4%) marks. Principal Prof. (Dr.) Pooja Parashar has congratulated the students on their success and wished them for their bright future.

Students bring laurels

The students of M.Sc. Bioinformatics and PG Diploma in Bioinformatics have outshined in the Guru Nanak Dev University examinations by bringing exceptional results in their respective semesters. Aanchal, Simrandeep Kaur and Manpreet Kaur scored first, second and third positions by scoring 90%, 88% and 84% marks, respectively in M.Sc. Bioinformatics Semester-III. Tania Sethi, Jagroop Kaur and Pallavi Jain scored first, second and third positions by scoring 93%, 84% and 83% marks, respectively in M.Sc. Bioinformatics Semester-I. The students of the first batch of the PG Diploma in Bioinformatics Semester-I stood apart with Gurpreet Kaur scoring first position with a record 95% marks. MSimranjeet Kaur and Ms. Gauri Jindal secured second and third positions with 82% and 80% marks, respectively. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated to the faculty members, Dr. Harpreet Singh, Purnima, Ramandeep Kaur, Harmanu Paul, Simran, Diksha Marwaha and the students of the PG Department of Bioinformatics for this achievement.

Workshop on hotel management

A workshop was organised by the Department of Hotel Management at DIPS IMT to make the students aware of the new changes happening in the field of hotel management and cooking. During the workshop, Professor Charanjit Singh gave information about national and international dishes, working style to the students of all semesters. They taught the children how to make different styles of Pizza, Greek Pasta, African Peanut and Thai Sweet Potato Soup, Russian Salad etc. All the students also tried these recipes with great enthusiasm and tried to do something creative. He explained how international recipes can be prepared using Indian ingredients. In today’’s time, there is a lot of trend of fusion cooking, but only those dishes are preferred, in which along with being creative, its real taste is also maintained. Principal Dr. Ravi Sidhu told the students that cooking skills of students are in great demand not only in the country but also abroad.