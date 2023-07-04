World University games in China: 15 LPU students to represent country

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 3

Fifteen students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) have been selected to participate at the World University Games-2023, to be held in Chengdu, China, from July 28 to August 8. Representing India, they will participate in eight athletic events.

China’s President Xi Jinping is expected to open the event at Dong’an Lake Sports Centre, for 18 sports and 268 competitions.

The selected students are Manjeet Singh, Himanshi Antil (taekwondo); Nirbhay Singh (discus throw); Mansi Negi (20 km-race walk); Ankit Sharma, Jubraj Singh and Isha (fencing), Antim Yadav, Unnati Sharma, Shiva Kumar and Vikas Dalal (judo); Jaskaran Singh (volleyball); Mrinal Chouhan (archery); and Harshita Sherawat (hammer throw).

Presently, all of the students are practising at different training centres of the national sports agency of the country, as entrusted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Congratulating the selected students, LPU chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal exhorted them to bring laurels for the nation, their respective states and the university by revealing their talent.

The selection trials were conducted a few days ago, where many students of nearly 200 universities had participated. The World University Games 2023 will be organized under the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The torch relay for these 31st ‘Games’ has already kicked off on June 10 in China’s capital of Beijing. Embracing the FISU motto of excellence in mind and body, the ‘Games’ incorporate both educational and cultural aspects.