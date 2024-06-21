Would address all issues promptly, says Hoshiarpur MP-elect Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 20

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MP from Hoshiarpur, attended a gathering at a resort on Hoshiarpur Road today. Several party workers and supporters from the urban and rural areas were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Chabbewal said he was indebted to Phagwara residents for giving him a chance to serve them. He promised to promptly address all local issues. He also announced plans to establish new industries in Phagwara and ensure comprehensive development of the city and the rural areas.

During the event, Phagwara segment’s AAP in-charge Joginder Singh Mann said people had endorsed the pro-people policies of the state government. He said the performance of Bhagwant Mann’s government had ensured Dr Chabbewal victory in the Lok Sabha polls. He said, “I am confident that in the upcoming municipal corporation and gram panchayat elections, the people of Phagwara would support the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Senior AAP leader Daljit Singh Raju also addressed the gathering. Also present on the occasion among others were Tavinder Ram, chairman, Phagwara Market Committee; Avtar Singh, former Pandwa village sarpanch; Krishna Kumar Hero; Bobby Bedi, block president; and women leaders Pritpal Kaur Tuli, Gurpreet Kaur Jandu; and Raghbir Kaur.

