‘Wrinkles Acche Hain’ campaign launched

Jalandhar, May 15
CT Group of Institutes has embraced CSIR’s ‘Wrinkles Acche Hain (WAH)’ campaign, which aims to promote energy-saving practices.
Inspired by the CSIR’s call to wear un-ironed clothes, it has introduced ‘Wrinkled Tuesday’ to support the cause of reducing carbon emissions. On the first ‘Wrinkled Tuesday’, CT Group employees wore un-ironed clothes, showing strong support. The campaign, led by CSIR’s first female Director General, Dr N Kalaiselvi, is part of the Swachhta Pakhwada from May 1 to 15.
It was claimed that ironing clothes emits about 200 grams of carbon dioxide per set. CT Group employees signed a pledge wall, held placards, and attended an awareness session. Dr Manbir Singh, MD of the CT Group, emphasised the importance of collective efforts in conserving energy.
