Writers' forum organises mushaira

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 7

After two long years, the District Writers’ Forum (Hoshiarpur) once again organised a mushaira on Sunday. Poets from different states across the country participated in the All India Mushaira. The mushaira started with recitation of Prof Mohan Singh Aujla’s poetry by Prof Ajit Langeri. The poets then spent several hours reciting their poems, ghazals and verses in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

The Prof Mohan Singh Aujla Award-2022 was conferred upon Gurdial Roshan, a famous author with about 45 books under the belt.

Raghvir Singh Terkiana, the convenor of the forum, and Principal Janmeet Singh together presented the award to him.