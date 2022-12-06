Writers Kochar, Rai feted with Kewal Vig Award

Jalandhar, December 5
Noted Punjabi ghazal poet Gurcharan Kaur Kochar and Manjit Rai — an English and Punjabi prose writer from the US — were felicitated with the ‘Kewal Vig Award-2022’ on Sunday evening as the ‘Best Poet’ and the ‘Best Writer’, respectively.
On the 30th death anniversary of journalist Kewal Vig, an award function was held at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here. Noted singers Bhai Harjinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Amit and Rehana Bhatti presented devotional and literary songs. Ghazal singers Sunil Kumar Sharma, Akshey Bhatia and Surinder Gulshan presented Kochar’s ghazals.
Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, a former IG and the AAP MLA from Amritsar North graced the occasion as the chief guest. He paid an homage to Kewal Vig. Former Ambassador Ramesh Chander, who was a special guest at the event, described Kewal Vig as a far-sighted journalist. BJP Kissan Morcha leader Satnam Bitta also paid a tribute to the late journalist on the occasion.
Jatinder Mohan Vig, the Chairman of Kewal Vig Foundation, noted that 61 literary personalities had been honoured with the Kewal Vig award so far.
