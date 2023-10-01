YAD holds ‘Youth Milni’ to boost workers’ morale in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 30

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) in its move to mobilise party workers in the border district of Tarn Taran organised ‘Youth Milni’ — one in Bhikhiwind falling under Khemkaran Assembly constituency and the second at Chohla Sahib in Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituency on Saturday. The party succeeded in managing satisfactory gathering in both the assembly segments despite political setback in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer, president, Youth Akali Dal, while addressing the gathering in Bhikhiwind alleged that the image of Sikhs was being maligned in the country by calling them terrorists and separatists by Delhi-based forces. He said due to these reasons Sikh detainees under NSA were lodged in Dibrugarh jail. He called upon the youth to follow the teaching of Sikh gurus.

Taking a dig at AAP, he said, “Our youth had blindly followed the ideology of AAP and now they have felt cheated in the name of change. It is the worst government ever elected in the state.”

At Chohla Sahib, besides Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura exhorted workers to strengthen the Akali Dal at grassroots level.

“Good and bad times are part of a political party and governments come and go. But I appeal to all of you to stand united and strengthen the party rising above personal interests,” said Brahmpura.

He accused the AAP government of playing with the interests of people and lamented on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He said the Aam Aadmi Party government, in the last one and a half years, used the aircraft for election campaigning, besides spending big amount on political advertisements in other states. Virsa Singh Valtoha criticised the Congress and AAP government for deterioration law and order situation in the state, besides illegal sand mining and rise in drug smuggling. He called Arvind Kejriwal a ‘cheat’.

Dalbir Singh Jahangeer, Gursewak Singh Shekh, Satnam Singh Chohla Sahib, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh, Damanjeet Singh, Jagjit Singh Chohla, Gauravdeep Singh Valtoha and Kanwar Sandhu Brahmpura addressed the gathering on the occasion.

