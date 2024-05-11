Yamini, Chabbewal among 5 file papers from Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, May 10

Congress candidate Yamini Gomar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal took out roadshows ahead of filing their nomination papers from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Congress candidate Yamini Gomar, along with Raja Warring and other leaders, submits her papers on Friday.

Their cavalcades passed through city markets where workers welcomed both leaders by showering flower petals on them.

Gomar was accompanied by PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring in an open vehicle. Chabbewal had minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa by his side. Loudspeakers with blaring sounds were fitted on accompanying vehicles making the atmosphere charged up for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leaders, including MLA Balwinder Dhaliwal, ex-MLAs Pawan Adia and Arun Dogra and party leader Indu Bala, accompanied Gomar, while AAP MLA Karambir S Ghumman was present with Chabbewal.

Other than Gomar and Chabbewal, Sukhwinder Kumar presented his papers as Gomar’s covering candidate and Sonia as Chabbewal’s covering candidate.

The fifth paper was received by Jeevan Kumar of Bahujan Dravida Party. He is a Dalit from Tamil Nadu, who converted to Sikhism and is in fray from the Hoshiarpur seat. As per his affidavit, he is a lawyer by profession earning Rs 1 lakh a month. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Political Sciences. His wife is a teacher.

