Year before Lok Sabha poll, Jalandhar district BJP unit takes stock

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 23

The executive committee meeting chaired by BJP district president Nipun Sharma here was attended by state office-bearers, circle presidents, front presidents and executive members.

District vice-president of the party Umesh Jain put forward a proposal which was seconded by Vijay Sood. In the political proposal, the district unit of the BJP thanked the Modi-led Union government for the work it had done for Punjab. The House unanimously passed a resolution against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Punjab government. The party also resolved to hold agitations to press for restarting the Central schemes that had been discontinued.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Manpreet Badal said that there was terror of gangsters, liquor and land mafia in Punjab and they were flourishing with the blessings of the AAP government. “Only the BJP has the power to end this by adopting a policy of zero-tolerance,” he said.

State general secretary of the party Jeevan Gupta said that on the successful completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, a nationwide campaign was being conducted. A roadmap has been prepared to make this campaign a success in the state too, he said.

State vice-president of BJP Subhash Sharma said that under the chairmanship of state party president Ashwani Sharma, a public relations campaign will be run in Punjab from May 30 to June 30. Programmes and rallies will be organised in which the Central leaders will offer guidance. Committees have been formed at the district and divisional level to manage the programme.