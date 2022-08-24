Year on, Indian hockey players await govt jobs

Jalandhar, August 23
Indian Hockey players today expressed disappointment with the government for not giving them jobs.
Players Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh held a press conference in which they told the media that they had been given offer letters a year ago, but after that nothing happened and they had no clue about their joining and they did not know the reason why there was a delay.
Varun Kumar said he was offered job by the Himachal Government which he did not take up. He said that the fellow players who belonged to other states had got jobs but they (from Punjab) had not yet.
“When we win a game like we did in Olympics and Commonwealth games, everyone is filled with joy and pride that we belong to Punjab. But when there is a matter of giving us jobs, we don’t know what suddenly happens. This is disappointing,” Kumar added.
Hardik Singh who had scored a goal against Germany and Great Britain during Olympics said they had met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann three months ago and had taken up the matter with him too. “Through this press conference we request the government to look into the matter,” Singh said.
