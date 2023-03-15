Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

In her husband’s native village on the occasion of the first death anniversary of slain kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal Ambian, Rupinder Sandhu has appealed to kabaddi lovers and community in general to support her in seeking justice for her and her family.

Sandeep Nangal Ambian was gunned down on March 14 last year while he was participating in a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Khurd village of Nakodar. As many as 20 rounds of bullets were pumped into his chest and head during the event. His wife, two sons and brothers, who reside in the UK, had all turned up in Nangal Ambian village of Shahkot where they organised a prayer meeting in the morning and a kabaddi tournament later in the day. The family with the support of the villagers have set up a new park in his name in which a full-size statue of the player too was unveiled today.

The kabaddi tournament was organised by the Major League Kabaddi Federation formed by the deceased player. The federation is working to promote conducting of dope tests for all players participating in the event to ensure a drug-free game. Several promoters of the game donated generously for the event for which Rs 3 lakh was doled out as prize money for the winner team,

At the event, Rupinder Sandhu announced that she would be back in Punjab soon to seek justice for her husband’s murder. “All the accused have not been arrested yet. Even those who got caught have managed to seek bail. I will lodge peaceful protests outside the government offices till all accused get the punishment they deserve. I need support from all of you,” she appealed at the event.

Statue unveiled