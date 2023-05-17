Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

The police on Tuesday seized a car with a yellow beacon near the local old courts.

On getting the information about the car, the Sadar police station reached a dhaba where the vehicle was parked and started the investigation.

The car owner, Harkamal Singh Giddha, and his father Narinder Pal Singh, both residents of Khadiala Sainian, were having food at the dhaba at that time.

Narinder said the police that his son Harkmal had ordered the yellow beacon from an online site just for fun and installed it on his vehicle. However, Sadar SHO Lavkesh Kumar said the father-son duo was detained and their vehicle was impounded.