Yoga, meditation camp organised in Hoshiarpur

Students participate in a yoga and meditation training camp at DAV College of Education Hoshiarpur.

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: Health Services Club of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, organised a yoga and meditation training camp to observe ‘’World Health Day’’. Yoga trainer Dr Narinder Kumar from Sehaj Meditation Centre, Hoshiarpur, was the resource person. Members of the faculty and students of MEd. and BEd participated and interacted actively. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla accorded welcome to the guest speaker and the team, including Santosh Kumari, Bhavna, Yogita and Amarjit Singh.Dr Narinder Kumar highlighted the significance of the yoga and meditation in our life. OC

World Health Day event

Jalandhar: The World Health Day was commemorated with enthusiasm at Sanskriti KMV School with focus on current year’s theme - Our Planet Our Health. To mandate attention towards urgent actions for fostering a healthy planet and human life with a focus on societal well-being various activities were performed by the students of primary wing. It was a unique experience to come together to promote action that can improve our health and well-being through enactment by the students. An interactive session on physical activities such as yoga and meditation was also conducted with a mission to keep humans and planet healthy. Rachna Monga, Principal, Sanskriti KMV School, addressed the students with her iconic words and advised them to maintain healthy lifestyle to garner the fortitude to meet difficult challenges. She even motivated the students for their inspiring presence. The event saw an overwhelming participation.

Science Plus Quiz organised

The students of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar bagged the first prize in ‘’Science Plus’’ (Stimulus to Scientific Spirit) Quiz, organised by DAV College, Jalandhar. The quiz was sponsored by the Department of Bio Technology, Government of India. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij appreciated the efforts of the members of the team which included Yuvraj, Sanya Arora and Nakshatra, all students of class twelfth and their mentor Sanjeev Mahajan.

Film crew visit

The entire team of Punjabi film ‘Lekh’ visited Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar. College Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra welcomed Gurnam Bhullar and Tania, the lead actor and actress of the movie along with the entire team of this film. On the demand of the audience, Gurnam Bhullar and Tania both also presented some of the dialogues from the movie. Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra welcomed making of Punjabi films and said such efforts would go a long way in promoting Punjabi language and culture. Prof Palwinder Singh, Dean Cultural Affairs, Surinder Kumar, PA to Principal, and other faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Training on Future of Making Things

GNA University organised four-day workshop “Future of Making Things” in collaboration with Autodesk. More than 250 students of B.Tech Mechanical and Automation Engineering, B.Tech Robotics and Automation Engineering and M.Tech CAD/CAM attended the workshop. The purpose of the workshop was to give students an opportunity for real time learning about the Autodesk Product. The workshop commenced with a note on the importance of knowledge in CAD software in the present scenario by Anil Chauhan. Also the importance of Autodesk Product was discussed. The complete insight on modeling procedure with Autodesk Product was presented to the students. During the workshop, every student has developed a CAD modeling using the Autodesk Fusion 360 software. In this workshop, students learned how to create cloud based projects, cloud based data management, 2D sketches, 3D features, and assembly modelling techniques as well as associative detail drawings, and assembly animation. CR Tripathy, Dean Faculty of Engineering Design and Automation, said such workshops and interactive session gives a practical exposure to students and help them when they step out to work for the industry.

University results

Students of DIPS College (Co-Educational) performed well in the examination conducted by GNDU. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said in the first semester of MA Punjabi Rupinder Kaur stood first with 83.7 marks and Monika stood second with 82.5 per cent marks. In MA Punjabi 3rd semester, Taranjit Kaur stood first with 81.2 per cent marks. In MA History 1st year, Sukhjinder Kaur stood first with 77.7 per cent marks, Lovepreet Kaur and Amardeep Kaur got second with 76.7 per cent marks, Harjot Kaur secured third position with 75.2 per cent marks. MD DIPS Chain Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated the students who secured good marks in the examination and motivated them to perform similarly.

Free cricket academy camp

The first 3-day free cricket camp of the Cricket Academy was started by St. Soldier Group of Institutions in association with Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence for the best training of cricket to the youth. More than 150 youths from different cities of Punjab like Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda etc. as well as from Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh participated in the camp. Welcoming the players, Group Chairman Anil Chopra said the team of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come specially to give better information and training to the players in this camp and the entire camp is being conducted under his supervision. Along with this, he told that the complete training of the students who want to train in this academy will be done under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh and by qualified coaches. Players of Indian Cricket Team, Ranji Trophy and IPL will come from time to time to give tips to the students, which will build their confidence and build up. Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra informed that on the third day of the camp (April 10), many players from Punjab will participate in this camp and will select 10 best performing players and give them scholarships for the whole year.

