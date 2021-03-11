Yoga session for teachers

Tribune News Service

A yoga session was organised at Police DAV Public School under the ongoing Yoga month. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij along with the teachers attended the session. The reputed yoga guru Gurmeet Singh taught yoga asanas and gave valuable tips on how to maintain good health and rectify issues Iike cervical, backache and thyroid. He motivated all the participants to devote some time everyday to practise yoga in order to maintain good health. Several teachers came forward to demonstrate the yoga poses. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij motivated the teachers to practise yoga for their well-being and thanked Gurmeet for the wonderful session. Yoga instructor of the school Rupa Basak and yoga activity incharge Preeti Khehra looked after the smooth conduct of the session.

Prize distribution function

Jalandhar: St Soldier Law College celebrated its annual prize distribution function, which was presided over by the Chairman of St Soldier Group Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra. Dean College Development Council GND University Dr TS Banipal was the chief guest. The College Director Dr SC Sharma welcomed the guests. Dean Student Council Prof Rinka Suman conducted the stage. The chief guest and The Group Chairman distributed prizes to 210 students of the college, who have won any of the first three university positions, (academic prizes) and those who have make a mark in sports, cultural activities and moot court competitions. Eighty one students got academic prizes, 20 sports prizes and 81 prizes in cultural and other categories. Himani and Kashni who won university medals for standing first in the courses of BCom.LL.B and BA (Law) in the last GNDU Convocation were honoured. Dr. Banipal congratulated the prize winners and asked them to work hard and acquire practical knowledge to be successful in real life. The college students performed Saraswati Vandana, a group dance and a song during the function.

University toppers

Samriti Bhardwaj of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged second position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication Semester-V by getting 417 marks out of 450. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Sanjeev Kumar Anand, Head, Department of Computer Science & IT, Prof Himanshu and Prof Balwant Singh Rupal were also present on this occasion.

Plus One exam results

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School students made the institution proud by performing brilliantly in the examination results of Plus One. As many as 119 students have passed this examination in first division and presented the proof of their hard work, dedication and their commitment towards education. Manveer Kaur stood first with 92% marks in the 10+1 (Commerce) examination results, Kashish secured the second position with 91.4% marks while Lovepreet Kaur secured the third position with 91 percent marks. Along with this, Kulpreet Kaur secured the first position in the 10+1 (Arts) examination results with 93 per cent marks, while Simran Sharma stood second with 92 per cent marks and Jasmeet Kaur stood third with 91.2 per cent marks. Sakshi Kumari secured the first position in the 10+1 (Medical) examination results with 88.4 per cent marks, Arshpreet Kaur stood second with 87.06 per cent marks and Shalini Mishra stood third with 86.4 per cent marks. Harmanjot Kaur secured first position with 95 per cent marks in the 10+1 (Non Medical) examination results, Prabhdeep Kaur stood second with 93.2 percent marks while Jannat secured the third position with 90% marks. Principal Prof. Atima Sharma Dwivedi, congratulating the promising students on their excellent examination results, wished them for their bright future. Veena Deepak, Coordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School, Anand Prabha, Incharge, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School, and all the faculty members of collegiate school for providing proper mentoring and guidance to the students.

Prize distribution function

Over 300 meritorious students were awarded for their accomplishments in academics and co-curricular activities at the Annual Prize Distribution Function held in Apeejay Institute of Management Technical Campus. Rahul Bhandari, Vice Chancellor, IKGPTU and Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr S K Mishra, Registrar, IKGPTU, Nirmal Mahajan, Member Board of Governors, Dr Sucharita Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, were also present on the occasion. The chief guest Rahul Bhandari in his address to the students mentioned that they should check on the use of social media and instead try to focus more on traditional ways of receiving knowledge and education. He encouraged the girls to pursue their dreams and not be burdened by obligations. The chief guest distributed prizes and certificates to the students for their accomplishments in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. Nearly 120 students were awarded academic prizes, 33 students were given prizes for their achievements in various inter-college competitions. More than 100 prizes were given for Sports events. Around 175 students were given prizes in cultural activities. Yogesh Kumar of MBA IV and Kamalpreet Kaur of B tech CSE IV were honoured as Mr and Ms Pinnacle 2021, respectively. Kumari Bhawna of MBA IV won the Best Dancer Award and Abhinav Mittal, and Surbhi Sharma of MBA IV were awarded the Best Compere Prize. Abhishek of MCA II won the Best Actor prize. Raghav Kapoor of MBA II won Hindustan Ratan Award 2022 and Mr India Globe 2022. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director of the institution, presented the institute’s annual report.

Students outshine in MSc (IT)

Students of MSc (IT) Sem 1 of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the institution by securing various positions in GNDU. Kumakshi got the first university position by scoring 575 out of 600 marks, Anne Neha Vaz got 6th position with 563 marks, Palak Kumar got 12th position with 546 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students, their parents and teachers. On this occasion, Head of Computer Science Department Dr. Sangeeta Arora and Associate Professor Anil Bhasin were also present.

Salad Decoration Competition

To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Freedom, the Department of Home Science of PCM SD College for Women organised salad decoration competition. In this competition, students from different classes participated enthusiastically by using tri-coloured fruits and vegetables. The objective of the activity was to nurture intrinsic talents in the students. The members of the Managing Committee and Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the head of the Department of Home Science, Manmeet Kaur for organising such events for the holistic development of the students.

Sports Day organised

Lyallpur Khalsa College organised Annual Sports Congregation 2022 in the premises of the college. Arjuna Awardee Gurdev Singh Gill was the chief guest of the function. Principal of the college Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra welcomed the guests from various disciplines of sports. The gathering included coaches from University, Punjab Sports department, Punjab Police, schools and other sports centres. The college is fostering 35 games in line with Guru Nanak Dev University sports calendar. Last year the college has introduced renovated six-a-side hockey AstroTurf, two national standard volleyball grounds, and concrete mat and grass pitch for cricket. The college organised a separate prize distribution function distributing scholarships to deserving and outstanding student players. He informed the media that 15 players of Lyallpur Khalsa College participated and won medals in recently held Khelo India University Games representing Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. It was followed by detailed report presentation by Dr Simranjeet Singh Bains, Dean Sports, covering infrastructure upgradation, activities, extension activities, and achievements. He informed that the college secured first position in nine games, first runners up in 17games and second runners up in seven games in Guru Nanak Dev University inter college championships.

Tree plantation drive

The Nature Eco Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, observed a Tree Plantation Day to commemorate World Environment Day with the joint collaboration of Green Wave Heritage Society, Kapurthala and Advocate Hitesh Goel. The objective of the event was to make students aware about the herbal and medicinal plants which are the rich source of oxygen and shade and to sensitise them about protecting their environment and mother Earth. Principal Dr Archna Garg appreciated the efforts of the Club for conducting this environment - friendly activity. Seema Rani, Convener, Nature Eco Club, Renu Soni, Sanjeev Bhalla, Dr Anupam Sabharwal and Tanya Goel were also present on the occasion.

Industry-academia interaction

An interactive and brainstorming session was held at CT Group of Institutions in which the industry moguls like Anurag Sondhi, MD FC Sondhi and Company India Pvt Ltd; Anuj Pasricha, Managing Director Standard Vinyls & Fibres and Saket Mahajan, Vice President, R K Mahajan Exports graced the occasion. They were received by Dr Rahul Malhotra, Campus Director. Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, Director Research and Planning who later gave an elaborate presentation reflecting various aspects of practical/ soft skill/ technical training, the machines, workshops and labs being used for practically based orientation of CTians. Campus Director Dr. Rahul Malhotra said, “The leading industrialists provided with their first hand experiences, practical ordeals, valuable inputs and honest feedback which shall be quite helpful and instrumental teachers and trainers to introspect the scenario with better insights.” The concluding remarks were given by Dr Anupamdeep Sharma, Dean Academics.

Messege on Green Energy

“The future is of green energy, it is not only necessary for electricity or money, it is also necessary for the society. The way in which energy used, nature has been challenged by human. In such a situation, it is necessary to encourage the substitute energy so that the balance can be restored”. In the context of promotion of Green Energy, this message was delivered by Dr SK Mishra, Registrar IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). He was addressing the inaugural session of the Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Green Energy and Electricity System” organised in the main campus of the University. Endorsing his message, Dean P&EP Pro (Dr) Yadwinder Singh Brar, Chairman, Organising Board, said the teacher’s class will have a special contribution in deciding the seriousness of the subject and the future. This one week long National Level Faculty Development Programme is sponsored by the university as well as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).