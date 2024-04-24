Young ambassadors to create awareness about voting rights

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 23

To make the voters, especially the youth aware about the importance of elections and to make them cast their vote, a unique project named ‘Youth Election Ambassador’ has been started by the district administration under the leadership of District Electoral Officer Komal Mittal. Perhaps the first project of its kind in the country, youths from Hoshiarpur district, who have achievements in various fields, have been attached as election ambassadors with the District Electoral Officer and Assistant Electoral Officers.

Mittal said that these youth election ambassadors will work in the district, especially to make the youngsters aware about the importance of voting. In the next few days, voting awareness activities will be organised under their leadership. She said that the project has been started by the district administration with the aim of connecting the younger generation with democracy and strengthening their understanding regarding democracy, electoral process and voting.

These young election ambassadors were today given information and training regarding the complete election process to be undertaken before polling of votes, on the day of polling and after voting. They were given detailed information regarding election preparations and work to be done by the District Electoral Officer, Assistant Electoral Officers and officials of the polling parties.

They were also given hands-on training regarding the use of EVMs and VVPAT. These youth election ambassadors along with ADC Rahul Chaba also inspected the model polling booth set up in the local Railway Mandi School and got information about the process to be followed. The youth deployed as election ambassadors also shared their experiences and termed the project as an effective initiative for the youth.

