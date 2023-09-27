Young India will shape nation of 2047: Puri

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 26

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the young generation will shape the new India of 2047.

Puri was addressing new recruits in various departments of the Central Government whom he handed over appointment letters during the 9th tranche of the Rozgar Mela held at DAV College premises. A total of 285 new candidates, mostly appointed in Indian Postal Department, were given the appointment letters. The minister himself handed over letters to 25 candidates while the others were given their letters by the dignitaries present. The live telecast of the Prime Minister handing over appointment letters to 51,000 new appointees was also shown at the venue. The Mela was organised by the Punjab circle of the Indian Postal Department. Post Master General, Chandigarh circle, Manisha Bansal, Senior Superintendent of Posts, Hoshiarpur, Charanjit Singh and Assistant Director, Postal Department, Chandigarh, Kailash Sharma were present along with other officials of the department.

Congratulating the new appointees, Puri said the nation is passing through ‘Amrit Kal’ and will become a developed nation by 2047. He said that in the next 20 years, India would become the second largest economy in the world and these new appointees would make this happen with their contribution in the development of the country.

Speaking on women empowerment, he said it helps make a nation progress faster. He said whichever country has reservation for women has seen its GDP increase manifold because of their efforts.

The minister said of the various schemes of the Central Government, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was the most important, meant not only for cleanliness but for better health conditions also.

He said the Central Government was investing over Rs 90,000 crore in entrepreneurship programmes, sports and education and it was the younger generation that stands to benefit from it.

