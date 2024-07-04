Young karatekas felicitated in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, July 3
Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) under the aegis of District Karate Association, Hoshiarpur and Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate Federation of India organised a felicitation ceremony in which Karate players were felicitated.
Jagmohan Vij, General Secretary, District Karate Association, said Dr Anoop Kumar, Chairman, DAV College Management Committee, Hoshiarpur, presided over the function while Mohan lal Pehalwan and Councillor Ashok Mehra were present on the occasion as guests of honour. Karate players Shubham Sandal, Dhairya Kaliya, Arpit Sharma, Akshita Sharma, Aaditya Bakshi, Ayush Bhargav, Aarti Kumari, Manisha Kumari and Adabpreet Singh, who represented Hoshiarpur and Punjab in Karate competitions by performing best in different categories, were honoured with the Best Karateka Award.
