Young voters of 11 schools participate in SVEEP events

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 25

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal, a SVEEP Mela and a SVEEP awareness seminar were organised at Gurseva Group of Colleges located in Panam village of Garhshankar under SVEEP activities.

District SVEEP officer Preet Kohli attended the fair as the chief guest. On this occasion, Dean AR Khan, Principal Kamaldeep, Assistant District SVEEP Officer Ankur Sharma, Assistant Nodal Officer Media and Communication Neeraj Dhiman, Rajnish Guliani were specially present. Addressing the young voters, District SVEEP Nodal Officer Preet Kohli said that the young generation should be aware about the importance of voting and the new voters should exercise their right to vote honestly without any greed. He said for any information one can call on toll free number 1950. Meanwhile, District Assistant SVEEP Officer Ankur Sharma filled the resolution letter with the students to motivate their relatives to vote. Ankur Sharma made a special appeal to the first-time voters and said they should vote in large numbers because every vote is valuable and every voice is important.

During this, students were also explained about the importance of voting. In the programme, Assistant Nodal Officer Media and Communication Neeraj Dhiman, Rajneesh Guliani gave information about Election Commission of India mobile app to the students. Meanwhile, a cultural program related to election awareness was also presented, in which the young voters of about 11 schools presented their solo song, solo dance, group dance, poetry recitation, giddha, bhangra, quiz, mehndi competition, chart making along with election dialects.

