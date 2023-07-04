Youngsters’ group conquers uphill task

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

A group of nine boys and three girls from the city conquered the Minkiani Pass trek in Himachal Pradesh.

The Minkiani Pass is one of the least explored tough uphill treks in Himachal Pradesh, which is considered difficult due to the steepness of the climb. This trek is 7 km from the nearby Kareri Lake. It is a part of the Dhauladhar mountain range, which attracts adventurers with its beauty.

The altitude of the trek is about 14,000 feet above sea level. The total ascent measured by the trekkers has been 14,248 feet.

Romi Bagga, the leader of the trekkers, said they took the journey as a mission. Romi is a fitness trainer in the city and runs his own fitness centre called ‘VRV Fitness’.

He began the training of the team a few months ago and in June, they started climbing. He said a total of 9,000 feet was climbed in the trek and a total distance of 38 km was covered, which measured approximately 14,248 feet.

It took three days and two nights to complete the campaign. Team VRV has conquered many treks over the years, including Indrahar Pass, Rupin Pass, Everest Base Camp, etc.

The three girls in the team were Naina, Aakriti Tohani and Jassi, and the boys included Romi Bagga, Ravi Waraich, Happy, Ashish Vasudev, Aditya Sharma, Akash Vasudev, Jaswinder Pahwa, Sunil Bhatia and Harish Agarwal.

Romi said the Minkiani Pass trek is considered impossible for women to conquer as the night temperature here goes down to minus 4°C. He is proud that the women of the group have achieved the feat too.

He said that the purpose of this mission is to make the young generation aware of fitness, motivate them and give the message of always moving forward.