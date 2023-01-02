Youngsters indulge in hooliganism at PPR

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 1

Despite heavy police presence, youngsters fearlessly indulged in hooliganism and created ruckus on New Year’s Eve at PPR. There were reports that some unidentified youths attacked a person with a sharp-edged weapon at PPR after they fought over something while celebrating New Year.

A vehicle being checked at Model Town. Photos Sarabjit Singh

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, the victim, who was all covered in blood, could be seen accusing police of inaction. He said some unknown persons attacked him in the middle of the road with a sharp-edged weapon while police remained a mute spectator.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents, including young girls and boys, families along with kids thronged PPR for New Year celebrations. The residents were seen enjoying food and drinks and grooving on the popular Punjabi songs late till midnight.

Though elaborate security arrangements were made and the Model Town and PPR were declared no-vehicle zones in order to maintain law and order, some youngsters failed to follow cops’ instructions and entered PPR on a New Holland Tractor, which was decked up with white and blue colour balloons. The youngsters to whom the tractor belonged, had also placed big speakers on it, and were disturbing others by playing explicit songs on full volume.

Acting on residents’ complaint in this regard, the police immediately booked the youth, Kamalpreet Singh, under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. His tractor was also seized by the police.

Another FIR was registered against Balbir Singh, Ranbir and Balraj under Sections 353, 186, 323, 332, 34 of the IPC. The accused in an inebriated condition fought and misbehaved with police officials on duty at Manbro Chowk.

Apart from this, 10 challans were also issued by Division Number 6 and 7 police for drunk driving, triple driving among other traffic violations.

ACP Model Town Randhir Kumar said the challans were routine challans and no vehicles were impounded yesterday as the policy they adopted for New Year was a balanced and graded one considering the celebrations. He said primary step was request and appeal, and secondary was coercive, i.e. issuance of challan. On being asked about ruckus at PPR and attack on person, ACP Kumar said, they had so far received no complaint in this regard; however, they wereverifying and analysing CCTV footage as well as the video going viral.

However, excluding one or two incidents at PPR, the overall New Year celebration in the city remained peaceful. Elaborate security arrangements were made and cops were deployed and barricades were put on almost all prominent locations. ADCP-2 Aditya said a large police force was deployed to maintain law and order, so that people could enjoy and welcome New Year with gusto. “The entire Model Town area and PPR were declared no traffic zones. Besides, checkpoints were made at prominent locations and cops were deployed near restaurants and pubs where parties were on to ensure that the New Year celebrations remained peaceful,” he added.