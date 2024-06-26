Youth booked for kidnapping

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) and Uggi police post in-charge Balvir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Meer Pur Marri village and residing in German. Kiran, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped her daughter by inducing here on June 21 and took her to Germany. A case under sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC

Paid holiday for voters on July 10

Chandigarh: In view of the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, the Punjab Government has declared a paid holiday for voters of the constituency on July 10. Employees working in shops and commercial establishments and those working in factories in Punjab will be entitled for the holiday.

