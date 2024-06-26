Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) and Uggi police post in-charge Balvir Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Meer Pur Marri village and residing in German. Kiran, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped her daughter by inducing here on June 21 and took her to Germany. A case under sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC
Paid holiday for voters on July 10
Chandigarh: In view of the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, the Punjab Government has declared a paid holiday for voters of the constituency on July 10. Employees working in shops and commercial establishments and those working in factories in Punjab will be entitled for the holiday.
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
