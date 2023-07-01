Youth caught faking ID during police exam

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

The police have nabbed an imposter who had come in place of his friend to appear in the written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector held at Saffron Mall on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway.

The accused’s name is Pankaj Tul of Kaithal in Haryana. He is the name sake of the actual candidate. The matter became known when his signatures at the examination centre mismatched with those in the application documents. Upon interrogation, it was found that both belonged to the same city and were friends and a fake identity had been created to make use of the common facts.