Youth Congress burns CM Mann’s effigy over MLA Khaira’s arrest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Congress leadership burnt an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann over the issue of arrest of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira here today.

The leaders of urban, rural and youth Congress gathered at Congress Bhawan this afternoon and raised slogans against the CM and the Punjab government. They said that the arrest of Khaira clearly showed how upset the state government was over his continuous attack. The way he had been arrested in the wee hours in a drug case registered in 2015 also indicates the desperation of the government.

Among those who participated in the protest were District Congress Committee (urban) president Rajinder Beri, senior vice-president of DCC (rural) Ashwin Bhalla, and secretary of PYC Honey Joshi. They praised Khaira for being a fearless leader who had taken a firm stand against the government on various issues from time to time.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Sukhpal Khaira