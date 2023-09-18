Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

The Punjab Youth Congress, observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as “Unemployment Day” here today.

The organisation is demanding that the government fulfils its promises of providing meaningful employment opportunities to the youth of the nation.

Members of the Punjab Youth Congress also burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister to raise concern over the issue of unemployment.

Youth Congress leaders said the protest was held to convey a clear message that the youth of the country would not accept empty rhetoric or superficial solutions like “frying pakoras”. Instead, they insist that it was the government’s responsibility to create a helping environment for proper employment opportunities to grow.

Angad Dutta, Secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, said: “The Prime Minister has little regard for employment crisis in our country. As a result, 60 per cent of our working population remains

either unemployed or frustrated by the lack of opportunities”.

