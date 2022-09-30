 Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology : The Tribune India

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

Books based on Bhagat Singh’s ideas. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 29

People paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh in different ways on his 115th birth anniversary, but Mandeep Singh (27), a government employee from Sultanpur Lodhi, celebrated the day by distributing books based on letters and notes written by the martyr, that too, free of cost. The youngster got about 1,000 books printed on the occasion and distributed 200 books on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birthday.

The aim is to disseminate the great martyr’s ideology among the youth. I hope that these books will help the reader better understand Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary thoughts. — Mandeep Singh, A government Employee

“My aim is to disseminate the great martyr’s ideology amongst the youth. If one reads Bhagat Singh, there is nothing better than that. I hope that these books will help the reader better understand Bhagat Singh’s revolutionary thoughts,” he shared.

Mandeep had opened ‘Tera Tera Library’ last year. For those who have never had any chance to read, or those who are beginners, or want to prepare for competitive exams, the library had been proving to be a boon.

When Mandeep had planned to open the library, Pind di library layi kitaba di madad kro ji (help for books for village library) , a poster went viral on the social media where he had urged people to donate books for the library he is going to start at Jabbowal village in Sultanpur Lodhi. He has dedicated a motor pump house for the library. He also urges people to donate books for a library that is going to come up at the village. So, if anyone has already read spare books at their homes, they can donate them for this cause.

‘Kitaba Waali Gaddi’ was another concept by Mandeep where 176 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi were to be covered. The car containing books move around and go to every village so that the books are made accessible to villagers.

