Youth falls from mango tree, dies

Phagwara: A youth lost his life after his foot slipped while plucking a mango from a tree at a park in Hargobind Nagar area here on Thursday. The victim, Ramveer Tiwari of Onkar Nagar, here, suffered injuries. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.
