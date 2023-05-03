Youth fest held on LPU campus

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 2

The Department of ‘Youth Capital’ at Lovely Professional University (LPU) witnessed inauguration of its 7th edition of global open fest, ‘Youth Vibe 2023’, today at Shanti Devi Mittal auditorium. The theme of the event was ‘Equity, diversity and inclusivity’. The fest has the slogan of ‘Diversity— embrace it, share it, celebrate it’ for thousands of participating students from over 20 universities.

Inaugurating the fest, LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal congratulated the organising team.