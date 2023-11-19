Youth fest ‘Spectra 2023’ held at LPU

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 18

More than 4,000 students participated in the three-day inter-school youth festival ‘Spectra 2023’, in which 40 competitions were held in dance, music, literature, fine arts, theatre and social media at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara.

The School of Computer Science and Engineering lifted the winner’s trophy, the School of Architecture was declared the first runners-up whereas the School of Creative Arts was adjudged the second runners-up.

