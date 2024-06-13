Youth held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here for three months. The suspect has been identified as Aayush Kumar, a resident of New Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar.

The case was registered at the Basti Bawa Khel police station last week. Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police registered a case against the suspect under Section 376(2) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sharma said the suspect was arrested from his residence yesterday. Further investigations were on into the case. He said no criminal background of the suspect had been traced so far.

