Youth held for raping minor

Jalandhar, June 12
The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate has arrested a youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here for three months. The suspect has been identified as Aayush Kumar, a resident of New Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar.
The case was registered at the Basti Bawa Khel police station last week. Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police registered a case against the suspect under Section 376(2) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Sharma said the suspect was arrested from his residence yesterday. Further investigations were on into the case. He said no criminal background of the suspect had been traced so far.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...