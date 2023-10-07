Youth hurt in sword attack

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A youth was hacked and left seriously injured in the Mohkampura area here on Thursday. The victim was identified as Avtar Singh, alias Jugnu. The suspect who attacked the victim, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, is a resident of the Mohkampura area.

The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. He said the suspect hit him repeatedly with a sword on the head and arms. Sub-inspector Puran Singh said raids were on to nab the suspect. A case had been registered against the suspect.