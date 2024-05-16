Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 15

A youth, along with his four accomplices, allegedly murdered a married man over alleged relationship with his sister.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul. On a complaint of his mother, the Model Town police have registered a murder case against the suspects.

According to information, Babli, a resident of Balveer Colony, told the police that Harry, a resident of Balveer Colony, along with his accomplices Lavish, Honey, alias Billa, residents of Ghantaghar, and Ailish, a resident of Kache Quarters, and Ghulli, a resident of Kamalpur, her surrounded her son Rahul near a government college here.

She told the police that the suspects attacked him with sharp weapons. Rahul tried to hide in a nearby showroom to save himself from the suspects. However, the suspects reached there and attacked him. He suffered serious injuries in the attack. The suspects fled the spot assuming him dead.

With the help of people, she got Rahul admitted to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Ludhiana owing to his serious condition. When they reached Ludhiana, doctors referred him to the PGI, where he died during treatment.

According to the complainant, Harry suspected that Rahul was having relationship with his sister. Following which, he, along with his accomplices, allegedly killed Rahul, who was married and was the father of a child.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 302, 452, 148 and 149 of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far. Further investigations are on into the case.

