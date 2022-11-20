Youth kills self in phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A youth reportedly took his own life by jumping before an incoming train near the Santokhpura railway crossing in Phagwara on Friday.The deceased has been identified as Rahul (31), a resident of Hadiabad, a sub-town of Phagwara. It is suspected that mental stress pushed him to take the extreme step. Gurbheij Singh, the in-charge of the Government Railway Police, said the GRP have handed over the body of the deceased to the kin of the deceased following a post-mortem examination. OC

Burglars target Grocery store

Phagwara: A grocery store at Deep Singh Nagar in Phagwara was reportedly burgled on Friday night. Dharamvir Nanda, the owner of the Nanda General Store, told the police that his son Gaurav Nanda found out about the incident only on Saturday morning. The burglars barged into the shop and decamped with valuables worth more than Rs 1 lakh. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC in this regard. An investigation is under way. oc

Nakodar resident nabbed for theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager and booked another person on the charge of stealing a coin box from a gurdwara. Investigating Officer (IO) Sanjivan Singh said the arrested accused Sunni Sahota, a resident of Dhaliwal village, and his accomplice had swiped a coin-box from a gurdwara in Dhaliwal village on November 12.