Youth posts objectionable video, nabbed

Hoshiarpur, April 3

The traffic police held a youth who had posted a video in which a Punjabi song was being played in the background using inappropriate language against the police saying that “those policemen who lay nakas should be eliminated”. The video went viral on social media and taking cognisance of it, Sub-inspector Subhash Bhagat traced the motorcycle. After taking down the number of the motorcycle from the viral video, PCR in-charge Subhash Bhagat got its address with the help of RTO office.

The youth was not found at home and the parents told the police that he was a student at local polytechnic college. The SI went to his college and brought the young man along with the motorcycle to the police station and informed his family. His family members too reached there. The youth confessed his mistake and apologised promising not to repeat any such act again.

SI Subhash Bhagat said no strict legal action was initiated but his motorcycle was impounded and he was challaned under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. “The matter will be brought to the notice of senior officers and action will also be initiated against the singer who sang the song using threatening language against police,” said Bhagat.

