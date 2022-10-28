'Youth preparing for competitions to get govt help'

Phagwara, October 27
Cabinet Minister for Social Security and Child Development Dr Baljeet Kaur said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would implement a comprehensive plan for the youth to prepare themselves for competitive exams so that they can avail the job opportunities under the Central and state governments.
Today during the visit to Dr Ambedkar Bhawan at Phagwara, she said: “The Punjab Government has focused on policy decisions for the welfare of the weaker sections of society. The youth from the Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and other communities need to be prepared for competition at the next level so that they can grab the job opportunities.”
The minister said the Punjab Government would provide all possible assistance and cooperation to the organisations working for the welfare of society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Will deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels within a month: Government
Of 898 TV channels broadcast in country, 532 use foreign sat...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...