'Youth preparing for competitions to get govt help'

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, October 27

Cabinet Minister for Social Security and Child Development Dr Baljeet Kaur said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would implement a comprehensive plan for the youth to prepare themselves for competitive exams so that they can avail the job opportunities under the Central and state governments.

Today during the visit to Dr Ambedkar Bhawan at Phagwara, she said: “The Punjab Government has focused on policy decisions for the welfare of the weaker sections of society. The youth from the Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and other communities need to be prepared for competition at the next level so that they can grab the job opportunities.”

The minister said the Punjab Government would provide all possible assistance and cooperation to the organisations working for the welfare of society.