Youth robbed of mobiles, cash

Phagwara: Unidentified armed motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked a youth with sharp weapons. The suspects also snatched his bike, two mobile phones, a debit card and Rs 3,000 in cash from him on the national highway near Gohawar village on Friday night. The suspects managed to flee leaving the victim in a pool of blood. The victim, identified as Nitish, was returning his home after work. The police have registered a case. OC

Items stolen from house

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person for theft at a house. Investigating officer Amandeep Kaur said the suspect had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Prince, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. Indarjit Singh, a resident of Ugar Pur Dhalla village in Kapurthala, told the police that the suspect barged into the house of his tenant, Tirath Ram, and stole an AC, an LED, a refrigerator, a washing machine and an almirah. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspect. OC

Cattle stolen from shed

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons for seating cattle. In his complaint to the police, Satnam Singh, a resident of Dhando Wal village, said thieves struck at his cattle shed on the night of December 19 and decamped with three buffaloes. Investigating officer Sulinder Singh said a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered. OC

Man held with illegal pistol

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Nakodar resident on the charge of possessing an illegal firearm. Investigating officer and Talwandi Sanghera police post in charge Buta Ram said the suspect had been identified as Bhupindar Singh, alias Bhinda, a resident of Sharinh village falling under the Nakodar police station. The IO said a country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Two held for stealing bikes

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on charges of stealing motorcycles. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lovpreet Singh, alias Kali, and Karanjit Singh, residents of Mallan Wala in Ferozepur. The investigating officer said the police got a tip-off that the suspects, who were indulged in motorcycle thefts, were roaming in several areas. The police intercepted them at a naka and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects.

