Youth run over by train in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: A youth identified as Kamajit of Piparangi, Phagwara, was run over by a running train near Behram village railway section on the Phagwara-Banga rail section on Saturday night. Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was crossing the railway line. A case was registered and the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased after conducting the autopsy at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Items worth Rs 20L stolen

Phagwara: Miscreants decamped with items worth Rs20 lakh, including Rs5lakh cash, 25-gm gold and two video cameras, from a house in local Adarsh Nagar on Saturday night. House owner Amit Sharma said he was away to meet his relatives, but found his house burgled when he came back on Sunday. The police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is on. OC

AAP misusing power, says IMA

Hoshiarpur: Indian Medical Association (IMA), Hoshiarpur, has strongly condemned the blatant misuse of power by some MLAs and AAP workers in a bid to streamline working in healthcare institutions. IMA Hoshiarpur president Dr Rajesh Mehta said: “They should realise that these health workers, whether doctors or paramedical staff, have served the masses in the pandemic even at the cost of their lives. But, the newly elected representatives and other volunteers of AAP, to express themselves as powerful ones, have conveniently forgotten all this and have started humiliating the health workers.” He said IMA always stands for the improvement of health care facilities in the state and is always ready to help the government in doing so. “We feel that improvement cannot be brought overnight. The government should invite IMA officials, health officers and other concerned for a meeting and formulate a policy so that better facilities are provided to the masses,” he said. The CM should intervene and stop this misuse of power. OC

International Day of Happiness

Jalandhar: A Jalandhar-based NGO EduYouth Foundation observed International Day of Happiness at Guru Nanak Mission Netarheen Birdh Ashram, Phagwara, on Sunday. Members of the NGO celebrated the birthday of inmates living in the ashram to share happiness with the needy ones. Refreshments and eatables such as juice packs, fruits, biscuits, water bottles and pulses among other things were distributed. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president, EduYouth, said it’s our moral duty to share happiness among the needy. “Youth must come forward to serve society in best possible manner. We will conduct many such activities in the coming days,” he said.