Youth run over by train at Mauli

Phagwara: A youth was run over by a train at the Mauli crossing near the Phagwara railway station on Thursday. He was crossing rail track when the incident happened. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Bathinda. Government Railway Police in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the youth’s family was informed about his death. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after conducting an autopsy at the local Civil Hospital, he said. OC

Three bikers loot morning walker

Phagwara: Three unidentified armed bike-borne persons snatched a silver bracelet and a gold ring from Subhash Chander Bagga, who was out for a morning walk, in Harkrishan Nagar on Friday morning. The robbers managed to flee after thrashing the victim. The police was informed, but no case was registered in this regard. OC

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 50k

Phagwara: Around six persons attacked and injured a shopkeeper with a sharp weapon and snatched Rs 50,000 from him near Chiherru village on Thursday night. The injured victim was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have initiated probe into the matter. OC

Purse containing valuables STOLEN

Phagwara: An unidentified youth stole a purse containing six tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 in cash of a woman identified as Suman Rani during the wedding celebrations of her son at a marriage palace on GT Road here on Thursday night. The police have registered a case in this connection. OC

Truck hits bike, youth killed

Phagwara: A youth was killed on the spot when a speeding truck hit his bike from the rear side on the Phagwara-Nakodar road on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Bhanoki village. The police registered a case against truck driver identified as Baldev Singh, a resident of Khadoor Sahib, and arrested him. The truck was impounded by the police. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Eight miscreants held for affray

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested eight miscreants on the charge of affray. Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspects were identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Amna, Ajay, Gurdeep Singh, Minish Kumar, alias Manni, Rinka, Gopi, Goli and Chinder. A case was registered against the suspects. OC

Outraging woman’s modesty: one held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. The suspect was identified as Vishal of Sarai Kham village. Tirath Singh of the same village told the police that the suspect attacked him and his family on August 11, removed his turban and tore his daughter’s clothes. A case was registered against the suspect and his four accomplices.

