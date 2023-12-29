Youth shot at on Kapurthala road

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

A bike-borne youth was reportedly shot at near Adhi Khui village on the Jalandhar-Kapurthala road this evening.

The victim, identified as Gurditt, a resident of Basti Sheikh area, Jalandhar, suffered a bullet injury in his abdomen. He is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, here.

Gurditt’s brother Gurdeep said someone called him and asked him to reach the Civil Hospital. He said his brother returned from Dubai six months ago.

Kartarpur DSP Balbir Singh said three youths had been rounded up in this connection and a weapon was also recovered from them. They were being interrogated. Further probe was on into the matter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala