Youth shot at over old enmity

Phagwara, December 9
Two armed assailants shot at and injured a villager on Thursday in village Panchhat, 22 km from here in Phagwara sub-division here yesterday. Old enmity is said to be the cause behind the incident, police said. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the injured was identified as Satpal, who runs a wood shop in the village. He sustained a bullet injury in his right hand and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital for treatment.
The accused, Gopal and Sahil of the same village, used a country-made pistol to fire at Satpal, said the SP, adding the weapon and three cartridges had been recovered from them. Both the accused who had come on a motorcycle, rang up Satpal and asked him to withdraw a court case that was going on in connection with an old dispute. Heated exchanges between the two sides led to the firing, he said.
