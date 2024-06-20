 Youth stabbed to death in Phagwara : The Tribune India

Youth stabbed to death in Phagwara

Youth stabbed to death in Phagwara

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 19

A youth was reportedly stabbed to death in Mansa Devi Nagar locality here today.

Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the deceased had been identified as Sahil Ansari, while the suspect had been identified as Musahib Ansari, residents of Mansa Devi Nagar here.

A minor altercation between the duo turned ugly, following which Musahib attacked Sahil with a sharp weapon. The victim was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The DSP said the police arrested the suspect. He was produced before the local judicial magistrate, who sent him in one-day police remand for further investigation.

