Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

Despite poll code in force and heightened security across the city in wake of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, a youth was allegedly murdered, raising doubts over the efficacy of the city police.

The 26-year-old youth, Ankit Jamba, was allegedly stabbed to death in Mohalla Chayaam of Basti Sheikh on Sunday night. The incident took place while he was returning home with his pregnant wife after buying medicines.

The suspects stabbed him on his head, back and stomach with sharp weapons, leaving him in a pool of blood. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby. His wife tried to save him, but the suspects attacked her also.

Ankit, who owns a finance business, reportedly had an enmity with the suspects. His family members accused Karan Malli, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, and his associates of murdering Ankit.

Ankit’s brother Mani said the murder was the result of an old feud. He said they would not perform the last rites till the suspects were apprehended.

Recalling the harrowing incident, Ankit’s wife Manisha identified one of the suspects as Sonu, who along with his father and Karan Malli, among others, assaulted them with sharp weapons. When she tried to save her husband, the suspects attacked her also. She pleaded for help from bystanders, but none came forward.

Manisha said she approached her uncle and BJP leader Amit Taneja. He reached the spot and helped her in shifting Ankit to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family revealed that Ankit clashed with Karan Malli and his associates a few months ago. The family accused the assailants of harbouring vendetta against Ankit, with repeated warnings. However, the police failed to act against them.

Police officials, meanwhile, claimed that they have registered a case against suspects, including Karan Malli and others, and initiated further investigations into the matter. Though sources claimed that three persons had been arrested, the police refrained from confirming the same. They said efforts were on to apprehend all suspects. The police said CCTV footage was being scrutinised and raids were being conducted to nab them.

Efforts on to nab all suspects: Cops

Though sources claimed that three persons had been arrested, the police refrained from confirming the same. They said efforts were on to apprehend all suspects. The police said CCTV footage was being scrutinised and raids were being conducted to nab them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha