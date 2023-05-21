Youth vandalises property at marriage palace

Jalandhar, May 20
Chaos was witnessed at a party held at Prabhakar Palace here at Gopal Nagar after a youth indulged in vandalism. The entire incident was captured on the palace’s CCTV cameras.
Palace manager Motu Kapoor said the palace had been booked for a wedding programme, and the booking fees were paid in advance. However, when the manager requested the party organiser to settle the outstanding bills, an altercation broke out. In the midst of the heated exchange, the youth in attendance joined the commotion, engaging in a physical altercation with the manager and even vandalising his office by shattering its glass windows and other furniture.
The victim, who sustained severe injuries during the attack, was promptly assisted by colleagues and rushed to the civil hospital for medical treatment.
Police officials of division number 2, said they have received the complaint and were investigating the matter. They said the CCTV footage of the palace has been taken, and it is being reviewed, following which, an FIR would be registered against all those who were involved in the altercation.
