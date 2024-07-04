Youth’s decomposed body found at house in Dasuya

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 3

The decomposed body of a youth was found in a house at Arjan Colony in Dasuya town. The deceased has been identified as Sanchit Bansal, alias Sanchu. According to the family members of the deceased, Sanchit was in depression.

According to information, Sanchit’s mother Tripta Bansal, a resident of Arjan Colony, Ward No. 7, said she went to Beas Dera with her husband and son Sanchit recently. Later, Sanchit returned home alone after staying there for a few days. They kept calling him for days, but did not get any response. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

Neighbours called them yesterday and informed them about foul smell emanating from the house. When she, along with her husband, returned home, they found the door locked from inside.

They opened the door with the help of neighbours and found the decomposed body of their son lying on the bed. He reportedly died due to overdose of depression pills.

The police have recorded the statements and started further investigations into the matter.

