Youth’s murder case cracked, 3 held in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 16

The police claimed to have solved the murder case of a 26-year-old youth, which took place at Basti Sheikh on Sunday night, with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran Singh Malli, Daljit Singh, alias Sonu, and Kulwinder Kaur.

Cops address the media after the arrest of three suspects in the case on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

However, family members of the deceased, Ankit Jumba, contest the claim, insisting on the arrest of ‘main suspect’ Karan Malli’s wife, alleging her involvement in the crime.

The family members protested outside the Division No. 5 police station here this evening, accusing the police of being lenient towards Malli’s wife. They alleged that she was not only present during the attack but also assaulted Ankit’s wife, causing miscarriage. They alleged that despite submitting evidence to the police, including videos and medical reports, they remain uninformed about her status in the FIR or any progress in her arrest.

The allegations Ankit's family members alleged that Malli’s wife was not only present during the attack but also assaulted his wife, causing miscarriage. They alleged that despite submitting evidence to the police, including videos and medical reports, they remain uninformed about her status in the FIR or any progress in her arrest.

In a two-hour protest, family members demanded justice for Ankit and his unborn child, calling for all responsible parties being apprehended.

ACP-2 (West) Kulbhushan, who was present at the spot, assured the protesters of ongoing investigations and adherence to legal procedures.

In a press conference held in the afternoon, police officials claimed that the investigation began following a complaint by Ankit’s brother Mony Jamba. Mony told them how Ankit and his wife, Manisha, had ventured to Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar to procure medicine. When they reached near Malli’s residence in Mohalla Chai Aam, they encountered a group consisting of Daljit Singh, alias Sonu, Karan Malli, his wife, and several unidentified individuals.

A confrontation ensued during which Ankit was viciously attacked. The assailants, armed with weapons, inflicted fatal injuries on Ankit. Despite being rushed to the hospital by his family, Ankit succumbed to his injuries. In response to the incident, the police registered a case under Sections 302, 341, 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

During investigation, it came to fore that the families of Ankit and the suspects harboured an old animosity towards each other. On April 23, 2021, a case was against Ankit Jamba and his family, who were recently released from jail.

ADCP-2 Aditya confirmed that significant progress had been made in the investigation, leading to the arrest of three persons. He assured that efforts were on to arrest the remaining individuals implicated in the case.

Regarding the alleged involvement of Karan Malli’s wife, Aditya stated that her name had a mention in the FIR based on the complaint by the victim’s family. However, he emphasised the necessity of establishing her role in the crime through thorough examination of facts and evidence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.